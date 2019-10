LAGRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are trying to identify a suspect wanted after a break-in at a farm in LaGrange.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said that on October 3, a suspect broke into a building at a LaGrange farm and stole items from inside.

If you know the person, contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6118 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.