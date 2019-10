NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two suspects wanted in questioning for multiple car break-ins.

Deputies said the break-ins were reported this week on Saints Delight Church Road, Half Moon Road, and the Sandy Point area of Craven County.

The latest break-in occurred last night into Thursday morning.

If you have any information contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.