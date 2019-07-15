Deputies trying to locate 16-year-old runaway last seen in Piney Green area

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 16-year-old runaway who was last seen in the Piney Green area on July 13.

Deputies said that 16-year-old Jared Powers is described as a white male with short brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’10 and 155 lbs.

Powers was last seen wearing white shorts and a dark shirt, but deputies said he may have changed clothing since then.

Deputies said that Powers has been known to frequent the White Oak area.

If you have any information related to case 2019010322 contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Det. Johnston at 910-989-4047, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.