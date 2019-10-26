Deputies warn of Craven County man impersonating trooper

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are warning residents of a Craven County man impersonating a trooper.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that on Thursday around 5:20 a.m. a female motorist was stopped on US 17 Highway in Bridgeton by a white male subject driving an older model light color Ford Crown Victoria.

The vehicle had police lights and the male subject verbally abused the female driver before making advances towards her.

The suspect identified himself as Sgt. Sampson with the North Carolina Highway Patrol and was dressed in law enforcement gear.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 60s, wearing a gray baseball cap, a camouflage shirt, and blue jeans, and scruffy chin hair.

The suspect advised his wife was a trooper as well.

Sheriff Chip Hughes wants citizens of Craven County to stay vigilant and offers the following tips if you think you are being pulled over by someone impersonating law enforcement.

If you are being pulled over by an unmarked vehicle, you do not have to stop immediately.

Reduce your speed and turn your hazard lights on.

Use your cell phone, dial 911, and tell them your location.

If it’s a real officer then the dispatcher will confirm it for you and if it’s not they will send help to you.

Anyone with information may contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or your local law enforcement agency.

