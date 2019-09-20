Deputies warning about Social Security scam in Beaufort County

(WNCT) The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning about Social Security scam.

According to deputies, two Beaufort County residents have recently received phone calls from someone who identifies themselves as an employee of the Social Security Administration.

The caller tells the victim they have been mistakenly overpaid by the Social Security Administration, deputies said.

Deputies said the caller then instructs the victim to withdraw cash from their account and wire it to an out of state address via Western Union.

Social Security Administration would never ask a recipient to wire them cash.

If you have received such a call you should contact local law enforcement or the Social Security Administration to report it.