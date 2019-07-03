Deputies: Woman stabs man during argument about failed marijuana purchase

A Hubert woman has been arrested for stabbing a man during an argument about a failed marijuana purchase, deputies said.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Saltwater Lane in Hubert for a report that someone had been stabbed on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim had driven himself to the Naval Hospital for medical attention.

The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening and he was treated and released from the hospital.

An investigation revealed that Christena Victora Ingram, 42, of Hubert, stabbed the victim during a verbal argument about a failed marijuana purchase that occurred two weeks ago.

Ingram was taken into custody and transported to the magistrate’s office where she was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury and simple assault.

She was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond pending her court date.