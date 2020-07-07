Developers cancel Atlantic Coast Pipeline project

NORTH CAROLINA, (WNCT) – Two major energy companies are cancelling plans for a multi-billion dollar natural gas pipeline through North Carolina.

The 600-mile pipeline was expected to run through two other states.

Executives with Duke and Dominion energy say the long-awaited Atlantic Coast Pipeline project is cancelled due to ongoing delays, and uncertainty over how much it would actually cost.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline was proposed in 2014.

Duke and Dominion energy wanted it to get natural gas to more customers in North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

“It was going to bring fracked natural gas through the area,” explains Jill Howell, Sound Rivers Environmental Project Manager.

But developers are abandoning the project.

The reason? The pipeline originally planned to cost 4.5 billion dollars had grown to more than 8 billion.

Developers also faced mounting legal battles over the pipeline route.

“The most problematic piece of this pipeline is that it ran through predominately communities of color of low income communities,” says Howell.

In a news release, developers say, “For almost six years we have worked diligently and invested billions of dollars to complete the project and deliver the much-needed infrastructure to our customers and communities.”

Environmental groups like Sound Rivers say they’ll continue to push the state on its clean energy plan.

Duke and Dominion energy say they will work to meet their customers’ energy needs.