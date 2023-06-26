COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)- As another summer begins, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reminding parents and caregivers of lifesaving steps they can build into their daily routines to help prevent hot car deaths.

To help parents and caregivers remember to never leave a child in a car, DHEC is supporting a Prevent Vehicular Heatstroke educational campaign and is distributing “Look Before You Lock” materials to Safe Kids Coalitions around the state, while supplies last.

The tags are designed to be worn on the wrist while driving and only after the child is safely removed from the car does the bracelet get attached back to the harness. The intention is that if a caregiver walks away from the vehicle with this tag still on their wrist, the tag’s presence will alert the caregiver to the fact that their child is still in the vehicle.

According to DHEC, heatstroke can occur throughout the year as temperatures inside a vehicle can reach life-threatening levels even on mild or cloudy days.

Children are particularly vulnerable to hot car deaths as their body’s ability to maintain internal body temperatures is not as efficient as adults, and their body temperature increases at a rate of 3 or 5 times faster than adults.

“A common misconception is parents don’t realize how quickly the temperature will rise in a parked vehicle,” said Kevin Poore, program coordinator with DHEC’s Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention and Director of Safe Kids South Carolina. “A car can heat up nearly 20 degrees in 10 minutes, and cracking a window doesn’t help.”

Another tip for parents and caregivers to prevent hot car deaths is to remember to ACT:

Avoid heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving a child alone in a car. Make sure to keep your car locked when you’re not inside of it, so kids don’t get into it on their own. C: Create reminders. Keep a stuffed animal or other memento in your child’s car seat when it’s empty and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat. Or place and secure your phone, briefcase, or purse in the back seat when traveling with your child.



For more information regarding hot car deaths, visit DHEC’s website or Safe Kids’ website.