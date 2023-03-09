GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for a night out on the town.

On March 24, Dickinson Ave After Dark will be returning to Greenville to entertain the local citizens with food and beer. While the event is not age-restricted, it’s not a child-focused event.

The event will not have an entry fee and will pay for the pints and sample the citizens will want. It will be located on Dickinson Avenue, between Evans Street and Reade Circle and will run from 7-10 p.m.

The breweries involved will include Uptown Brewing Company and Billy Beer, Blackwater Cider, Jarvis St Bottle Shop, Seven Pines Vineyard & Winery and much more. Food vendors attending will be Anita’s Mexican Restaurant, Jamerican Hot Dogs, Last Call Pizza and others.

