GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to dance under the pale moonlight.

On October 7, the groups PICASO and DAAD are hosting an event called Dickinson Avenue After Dark. It will run from 7-10 p.m.

Happening on 8th Street between Dickinson Avenue and Washington Street in Greenville, Dickinson Avenue After Dark is a local beer festival. The event will feature breweries, cideries, & wineries from east of Interstate 95. DAAD will have food trucks and music to listen to as locals walk and drink.

There is no entry fee and is open to all ages. While kids are allowed, the event is not child-focused. Pets are allowed as long as they are leashed and picked up after.

For more information, click here.