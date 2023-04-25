GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On one of Greenville’s busiest roads construction has stopped.

NC Department of Transportation officials said that construction has been paused on Dickinson Avenue since contractors are having some “internal performance issues” that are affecting their ability to work on the project. DOT reached out to the construction and bonding companies requiring them to respond with a plan for moving forward.

“The department understands how critical Dickinson Avenue is to the City of Greenville. It’s a very important project to us as well, so we’re anxious to continue work and get it completed,” said Cadmus Capehart, construction engineer for NCDOT.

The project is split into seven parts. Capehart said they are focusing on the site between 14th Street and South Skinner Street before they move on to other sections. Detours are still in place for section one.