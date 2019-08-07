As we shortly turn to the peak of the hurricane season this summit allows local businesses to learn more about contracting with the State or Federal Government after a disaster.

ECU and The Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC) put this event to action in uptown Greenville.

Roughly 75 businesses registered and many traveled from across the state.

This summit allows small to mid-size businesses to hear from various agencies about the contract requirements and more.

Representatives from Emergency Management, FEMA, NCDOT, and various different agencies attended.

They provided answers to questions and the other opportunities out there for business owners that they might not be aware of.

Depending on the feedback, they look forward to making this an annual event.

For more check out the Disaster Recovery Contracting Summit.