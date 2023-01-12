GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville City Council members were discussing late into the night the city’s 500-foot bar rule in addition to what’s called the Bar 2022 Ordinance.

Bar 2022 comes after some city officials say the 500-foot bar rule is preventing more bars and businesses from opening in the Uptown area. Bar 2022 is where the primary use of the business is to serve alcohol.

Some council members were in favor of moving forward with the proposed Bar 2022 Ordinance with the motion of keeping it with a 2,000-square-foot rule. It would also be sent back to the planning department to look at expanding it citywide as well as make sure the 500-foot rule separation stays in place between neighborhoods and churches.

The motion was passed in a 5-1 vote.

The Greenville City Council continued the discussion well past 11 p.m. and wrapped up all of its business at 11:22 p.m. Click here to watch and to get more information on Thursday’s meeting.

“What that means is there are a couple of things that would have to be considered here,” City of Greenville Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said. “It would allow for an establishment that principle uses entertainment to open up within 500 feet of existing but there are going to be considering size limitations on that 2,000 square feet or 3,500 square feet.”

Bar 2022 has certain requirements such as size, safety and applying for a special-use permit, which is reviewed by the Board of Adjustment and undergoes an annual review.