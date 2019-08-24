Disney is bringing back Hilary Duff for a “Lizzie McGuire” reboot

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 11: Actress Hilary Duff attends The Weinstein Company & Netflix’s 2015 Golden Globes After Party presented by FIJI Water, Lexus, Laura Mercier and Marie Claire at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Lizzie McGuire is 13 going on 30. The beloved Disney Channel show is officially getting a reboot on the new streaming platform, Disney+ — and yes, it will star the original Lizzie herself, Hilary Duff.

In the words of the iconic character, “This is what dreams are made of.”

After news of the reboot was announced at the D23 Expo on Friday, Duff shared her excitement for the show on Instagram, along with nostalgic clips from the show.

“SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works!” she wrote. “I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl … and into her 30’s.”

Duff said the new show will feature a 30-year-old McGuire, rather than the 13-year-old girl the world fell in love with.

“Lizzie has also grown up, she’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget,” Duff said from the stage Friday, Variety reported. “She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator. “

Duff said the character now has “the perfect man, who owns a fancy restaurant. She’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

It’s safe to say fans of the original show, which went off the air in 2004, are thrilled for the reboot.

Disney+ goes live in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands on November 12. It will be available in Australia and New Zealand the following week.

Disney announced an array of new content at D23, including a “Star Wars” series starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and another one called, “The Mandalorian,” as well as a live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp” starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux.