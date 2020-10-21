District officials to break ground on new Fremont Elementary school in spring of 2021

FREMONT, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Board of Commissioners, Wayne County Board of Education, County of Wayne leaders, school district administrators, and Town of Fremont leaders came together at the Fremont Town Hall for the announcement of a new Fremont Elementary school.

The school district and county have been awarded a $15,000,000 grant through the State’s Need-Based Public School Capital Fund grant program.

As a part of the grant, the County of Wayne will use $8,000,000 of matching local funds to help build the new school.

District officials plan to break ground on the new school in spring of 2021.

The new school, which will have the same design as the recently built Meadow Lane Elementary, is expected to be completed in 2023.

It is important to note that the school will be able to accommodate more than three times as many students as the current school of approximately 200 students, which will be vital for helping address K-3 class-size needs in Northern Wayne County.

It will also have energy-efficient HVAC systems, upgraded furniture and technology, and advanced safety and security features.

Noticeably absent from the town hall announcement was the late Board of Commissioners Chair, Ray Mayo, who recently passed away.

Mayo was a vocal advocate for building a new elementary school in Fremont.