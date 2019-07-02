Dix Center in Jacksonville to host clothing drive on July 13

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The Dix Crisis Intervention Center in Jacksonville will host a clothing drive to collect clothes from the community to give to its clients who are in need.

The clothing drive will be held on Saturday, July 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Dix Center, located at 215 Memorial Drive.

The Dix Center says it needs donated clothing of all sizes, including shirts, pants, shorts, socks, and sports bras.

The donated clothes will be used in the Wellness Wardrobe, which provides clothing to people in need who are admitted as clients of the Dix Center.