Dixon Elementary donation drive to help fight coronavirus

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – An Onslow County School is joining the fight against the coronavirus in China. The virus has infected thousands of people in the country, with hundreds dead.

Dixon Elementary is helping by collecting items, like protective clothing, to prevent exposure in China.

For ten years, educators from China have taught mandarin at Dixon Elementary, including Yan Song. The former teacher taught students, like Bristol Sanders about the Chinese language and culture for several years.

“She wasn’t only my teacher, she was one my favorite teachers,” said Sanders.

Song moved back to China where she now lives about two hours away from Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

The educator is okay, but she reached out to Dixon art teacher Beth Howard for donations. Song is asking for items like masks and scrubs to be sent to Wuhan to stop the spread of the virus.

“With them having nothing but this terrible disease, this virus going through communities, it’s been very difficult to stand back and do nothing,” said Howard.

Students and faculty collected donations during the school’s Chinese New Year parade. This holiday is considered a spring festival. Dixon Elementary has celebrated Chinese New Year for about 20 years.

If you’d like to donate, you can bring the items to Dixon Elementary at 130 Betty Dixon Road in Holly Ridge. The school is asking for scrubs, masks, and monetary donations to ship the care packages.