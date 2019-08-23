DNA testing leads to arrest of suspect involved in church break-in

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) DNA testing leads police to the arrest of a suspect involved in a breaking and entering reported at a church in Tarboro.

On November 5, 2018, Officer Brian Morgan of the Tarboro Police Department responded to a reported breaking and entering reported at Calvary Episcopal Church.

While processing the scene, Officer Morgan said that he located what appeared to be blood on some broken glass left behind by the suspect.

A sample of this blood was collected and submitted to the State Bureau of Investigation for comparative analysis.

On May 2, the Investigations Division received notification from the State Bureau of Investigation that the submitted sample was potentially matched to a known offender.

Based upon the information, a suspect was developed and a sample of his DNA was collected and submitted for analysis.

On August 21, police received notification that the suspect’s DNA and the original blood sample were determined to be a match.

As a result of these findings, a warrant for felony breaking and entering, as well as larceny after breaking and entering was obtained and served against the individual responsible for the crime.

He was sent to the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $2,000 bond.