GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Music to our ears.

DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O’Neal, was the headliner at Friday’s Doggie Jams at Five Points Plaza in Uptown Greenville. Doggie Jams is an outdoor concert held by Sup Dogs.

(Erin Jenkins, WNCT video)

This is the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the wait was worth it as O’Neal and other performers like Barstool’s Brianna Chickenfry thoroughly entertained the crowd of an estimated 7,000.

With the cool weather and food trucks out for the concert, Friday’s event was surely something the public enjoyed.

