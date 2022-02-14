Dogs attack 2-year-old, mother in building lobby, NYPD says

HARLEM, Manhattan (WPIX) — A 2-year-old girl and her mother were attacked by dogs in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building Sunday afternoon, according to the New York Police Department.

An unidentified woman walked into a New York City Housing Authority building with two pit bulls around 12:30 p.m., police sources said. One of the dogs attacked the girl. When the child’s mom grabbed the dog, the other pit bull attacked the mother.

The girl suffered three puncture wounds to the right side of her face, sources said. She also suffered scratches on the left side of her face. She and her mother, who was also injured, were taken to a nearby hospital.

The woman with the dogs grabbed them and fled into an elevator, police sources said. It’s unclear what might have provoked the dogs.

No arrests have been made, and police have been reviewing video of the incident.

Jahnae Holder, who’s lived in the NYCHA building for 13 years, said many dog owners live there. She said not all of them are responsible. Holder said one of her friends once had to jump onto a car to escape an out-of-control dog.

“I hope they’re alright,” she said about the injured mom and toddler. “I hope they feel better. That’s crazy.”