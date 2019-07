The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division responded to 405 Connie Lee Drive in New Bern Saturday in reference to an animal complaint.

In a Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said deputies located dogs that were abandoned by their owner.

Deputies and Animal Control seized the animals with some being emaciated.

The animals rescued were transported to the Craven County Animal Shelter where they will receive food, water, and updated medical care.

The investigation is on going.