FAYETTEVILLE, NC – Fall fun is returning to Festival Park!

The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival will host the three-day event, Dogwood Fall Festival, October 20-22 in Festival Park and in downtown Fayetteville.

The festivities will kick off on Friday, October 20, with family-friendly activities including downtown hayrides, children’s activities, music and food. On Saturday, October 21, the fun expands throughout Festival Park with a variety of vendors, sponsors, live entertainment, and more. On Sunday, October 22, the Classic Car, Motorcycle and Truck Show will take place in Festival Park Plaza.

Vendor applications open Wednesday, May 31 and close Monday, August 28.

For more information and to be a sponsor, call 910-323-1934 or email director@thedogwoodfestival.com.