PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After more than two years of planning and construction, the newest addition to Dollywood Parks & Resorts will open its doors later this year.

The five-story, 302-room HeartSong Lodge & Resort will open this fall with reservations to begin in June. It marks the first expansion of the park since the $37 million Wildwood Grove in 2019 and the first new resort since the DreamMore opened in 2015.

With a sprawling indoor/outdoor pool complex and 26,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor event space, the “reimagined lodge” will be centered by a dramatic arrival experience that features a 4,000-square-foot, four-story atrium lobby with a two-story stone fireplace and never-ending flame.

The indoor/outdoor pool complex boasts an outdoor cove, family gathering spaces, a communal firepit and a screened-in porch which will provide guests with year-round swimming opportunities.

The property can accommodate gatherings for several hundred guests across its 26,000 square feet of event space, including the two-story HeartSong Event Center, a 7,500-square-foot main ballroom and an outdoor event lawn.

Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort will offer guests a one-of-a-kind getaway with themed suites, indoor and outdoor pools, an outdoor cove with family gathering spaces and more. The resort is located adjacent to Dollywood theme park and Dollywood’s Splash Country water park.

The new HeartSong Lodge & Resort will be located near its sister property, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.

Guests will be welcomed to Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort by four-story, lantern-inspired windows in the resort’s welcoming atrium.

Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort welcomes the outdoors inside with high ceilings, exposed beams and natural layered textures.

Park officials announced the new development in 2021 as part of a $500 million investment campaign over the next decade.

Dolly Parton announced the fall opening Friday at at an event for season passholders and media members in which she also released the opening date for Dollywood’s largest roller coaster and plans for a revamped Dolly Parton Museum experience on the park grounds.