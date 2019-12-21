Breaking News
Donors help pay North Carolina district’s school lunch debt

Students Receiving School Lunch

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, students fill their lunch trays at J.F.K Elementary School in Kingston, N.Y., (AP Photo/Mary Esch, File)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Anonymous donors have contributed thousands of dollars to help chip away at one North Carolina school district’s student lunch debt.

TV station WLOS reported Friday that Asheville City Schools announced two anonymous donors recently contributed nearly $5,000. That will pay off lunch debt at seven campuses across the district.

Before the donations, the district said they had more than $32,000 in lunch debt.

The district says if a student is unable to pay for a meal, they still receive it and accrue a balance.

The principal of one elementary school that had its debt repaid said the donations were greatly appreciated.

