Don’t get tricked during Halloween: Stay safe, smart

Candid scene of parents and children drawing on pumpkin with marker for Halloween

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) With the Halloween season among us law enforcement here in the east wants you to get a head start when it comes to safety measures for you and your family.

The New Bern Police Department has few tips to keep you safe while having fun.

If children must trick or treat after dark they should travel on well-lit streets.

Carry a flashlight and wear costumes that are bright so that kids can be seen by motorists.

“We’ll first thing is whenever possible, door to door trick or treating should be supervised by an adult. That’s first and foremost but if that’s not possible children should trick or treat in their own neighborhood during daylight hours is possible.” Said Lt. Dennis McInnis

He adds don’t let kids eat the candy they have received until you have time to inspect it and to tell your kids to not accept any unwrapped treats as well.

When it comes to sex offenders the New Bern Police Department says offenders aren’t allowed to participate when giving out candy. They suggest checking the Sex Offender Registry ahead of time.