NEW YORK (PIX11) — People should stay vigilant. That’s the messaging from top law enforcement in New York in response to the war in Israel.

Still, many people across the tri-state fear unrest ahead of Friday’s planned “day of protests” in support of Palestinians.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said law enforcement across the state is mobilizing to ensure the safety of people going to work, school or synagogues on the Sabbath.

“Reports that Hamas has called for a ‘day of action’ calls for us to address concerns of New Yorkers,” Hochul said during a Thursday evening press conference.

The former leader of the terrorist organization in Gaza, Khaled Mashaal, put out a call to action among supporters, prompting extra vigilance.

“Every member of the New York City police department will be ready and in uniform tomorrow,” said Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Counterterrorism analysts at the NYPD’s Joint Operations Center constantly monitor online chatter.

“What we’re looking for is indications people are mobilizing from speech to action,” explained NYPD Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner.

As large-scale protests are planned, including one in Times Square, officials are urging people to go about their day as normal – while staying aware.

“I want every New Yorker, especially those who are Jewish, to know there are no credible or specific threats against the city,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

At the protests on Friday, officials say they will again work to ensure Palestinian and Israeli supporters are separated to avoid violence.