Holiday greetings from North Carolina military members

The holiday season is upon us. It’s a special time of year when we’re with family and friends.

However, many of North Carolina’s members of the military can’t be near us to celebrate Christmas, Hanukah or the other holidays during this time of the year. They are currently serving our country in all corners of the globe.

Each year, the United States military shares holiday greetings with those military members who come from or have served at installations in our backyard such as Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Marine Corps Air Station New River, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and other locations in North Carolina. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, that tradition continues this year.

Navy Federal Credit Union is joining us in recognizing those military members who are sharing their holiday greetings with us. You’ll see videos of military members shared here throughout the rest of the 2020 year.

We’ve also created a way for you to pay special recognition to military members that you know. Simply click this link for a special page we’ve created. You can share a photo of military family members you know along with a special holiday greeting.

We hope everyone enjoys these special messages and recognitions. From all of us at WNCT and Navy Federal Credit Union, we thank you for your service to our country. We also wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.

Spc. Mathew Pressley, Huntersville, N.C.

