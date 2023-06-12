KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Some upgrades are coming to Pearson Park in Kinston.

It’s part of the city’s Revitalization Gateway Project. Some of the updates include a new four-way stop at North and Mitchell Streets and a new mural painted by artist Sully McCray.

It honors Shelly Herring, a local woman who would put out flowers around the city. It’s all part of getting people downtown.

“The epicenter of downtown is right here, so we want to be able to make a better connectivity, pedestrian-friendly, safety and that sort of thing. We just got the four-way stops installed here. We want people to feel comfortable bringing their kids,” said Leon Steele, the executive director of Downtown Kinston Revitalization.

They hope to add sensory paths along the sidewalks and a light projector to display art on the roadways soon.