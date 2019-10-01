Dr. Perrin Jones sworn into N.C. House of Representatives

Raleigh, N.C., (WNCT) Dr. Perrin Jones was sworn into the North Carolina House of Representatives to replace Dr. Greg Murphy who was elected to the United States Congress.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the people of Pitt County in the General Assembly,” said Rep. Perrin Jones. From improving health care and education to supporting agriculture and rural economic development, I am excited to get to work, learn and find ways to help the people of House District 9 and citizens across the state.”

Dr. Jones graduated from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill before making his way to Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University.

Dr. Jones completed his anesthesiology residency at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center before going to work for the East Carolina Anesthesia Associates in 2003.

Dr. Jones is a past president of the North Carolina Society of Anesthesiologists.

He met his wife during his first year of medical school and they live in Greenville with their three children.