Drug investigation results in 2 arrests, 81 felony charges in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) A 9-month long investigation led officials to the arrest of a major supplier of fentanyl in Havelock.

The Havelock Police Department, the D.E.A and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed two search warrants on Wednesday in reference to a substantial fentanyl trafficking case.

The execution of the warrants has led officials to the arrest of a major supplier of fentanyl in Havelock.

According to a press release, search warrants were served at The Super Tire Store, located on 610 East Main Street and at a residence at 111 Stonebridge Trail, both in the city limits of Havelock.

The investigation identified two individuals selling substantial amounts of the synthetic opioid, fentanyl.

Michael Lamar Hill of Havelock and owner of The Super Tire Store was charged with 17 felony counts related to the trafficking of fentanyl:

Two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance

Three counts of maintaining a vehicle for keeping/selling a controlled substance

10 counts of trafficking opium

Two counts of conspiracy to traffic opium

Marcus Alan Padgette of Havelock and employee of The Super Tire Store was charged with 68 felony counts related to the trafficking of fentanyl:

Three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance

21 counts of maintaining a vehicle for keeping/selling a controlled substance

42 counts of trafficking opium

Two counts of conspiracy to traffic opium

Padgette was arrested at The Super Tire Store and sent to the Craven County Jail under a $28,000,000 bond.

Hill was arrested at his residence and sent to the Craven County Jail under a $5,750,000 bond.

Deputies said that the closure of the case will result in a significant decrease in the distribution of fentanyl in the Havelock area.

The investigation is still ongoing with additional warrants are possible.