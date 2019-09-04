1  of  71
Closings
Duke Energy projects Dorian could cause more than 700,000 power outages in Carolinas’ eastern regions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) Duke Energy projected that approaching Hurricane Dorian could cause more than 700,000 power outages – some possibly lasting several days – in eastern areas of North Carolina and South Carolina.

The company projects power outages are likely to occur Thursday and Friday:

  • In North Carolina’s Triangle area (Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill).
  • In South Carolina’s Pee Dee region (Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg).
  • Along the entire coasts of both North Carolina and South Carolina – extending to communities up to 100 miles inland.

“Hurricane Dorian is a historic storm headed straight up the Carolina coastline,” said Duke Energy meteorology director Nick Keener. This slow-moving, powerful storm will bring hurricane- and tropical-storm-force winds, and rain, over a large area of our coastal, Pee Dee and Triangle regions.”

