Duke Energy restores power to more than 100,000 customers as Dorian begins slow exit from Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) Duke Energy has restored power to more than 100,000 of the approximately 209,000 customers impacted so far by Hurricane Dorian as the storm begins its slow exit from North Carolina.

The hardest-hit counties – all in eastern North Carolina – include Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pamlico.

In addition to power line repairs already completed or underway, Duke Energy also is conducting damage assessment in many areas.

The damage assessment process – which can take 24 hours or more – helps the company determine which crews, equipment, and supplies are needed in specific areas to expedite repairs.

Crews are restoring power, where possible, while simultaneously conducting a damage assessment.

In advance of the storm, Duke Energy staged more than 9,000 repair workers.

“Even if you don’t see our trucks, we are working to restore power,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s incident commander for the Carolinas. In the early going, many of the repairs that need to be made are located outside of residential neighborhoods as we work to restore substations, transmission lines, and main distribution lines.”

Complete power restoration could take several days, depending on the extent of damage, crews’ ability to access remote areas, and post-storm conditions such as flooding.