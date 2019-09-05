Duke Health offers free virtual urgent care during Storm

Duke Health will waive virtual urgent care fees for people living in counties directly impacted by the storm.

If you or a family member need non-emergency medical care during the storm, connect via Duke Health Anywhere.

You will need an internet connection and a mobile device, tablet or desktop computer. To start your online visit:

* Go to Duke Health Anywhere

* Follow directions to access the coupon code available in counties in the storm’s path

This is only for non-emergency illnesses or injuries.

If you are seeking emergency care, please call 911.