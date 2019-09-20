Duplin Co. Schools: Small number of individuals exposed to tuberculosis

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin County Schools officials said that a very small number of individuals at Wallace Elementary School and Wallace Rose Hill High School were exposed to tuberculosis (TB).

According to a release, officials are working closely with the public health staff at Duplin County Health Department, who is working in conjunction with North Carolina Health Services, to contact those individuals who may have been exposed and to ensure that they receive appropriate testing and treatment.

The vast majority of employees and students will not be contacted, and do not need any testing or treatment for TB.

While it is important for the Duplin community to be aware of this exposure, a relatively small number of persons are likely to have been exposed, and no one is at immediate risk of any health problems.

TB is a disease that generally develops over weeks to months, and it is completely curable with medications.

The staff at Duplin County Health Department has been very diligent in the process and we are very appreciative of their support.

If there are any questions or concerns regarding this exposure, please contact the Duplin County Health Department.