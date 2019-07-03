Duplin County bans open-burning and fireworks until further notice, starting July 3

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The Duplin County Fire Marshall has issued a ban on all Open-Burning, including using fireworks, for all unincorporated areas of Duplin County, starting at Noon on Wednesday, July 3.

Duplin County officials say the Open-Burning Ban will be in effect until further notice, due to extremely dry and hot conditions across the county.

Residents are encouraged to celebrate Independence Day without using fireworks, or wait until the burn ban is lifted to shoot fireworks in Duplin County.