Duplin County man out on bond on drug charges arrested again on drug charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Duplin County man out on bond for several drug trafficking charges is back in jail on drug charges.

Justin Tyshaun Pickett, 29, of Old Field Road in Chinquapin, was arrested on Thursday by members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit at the conclusion of an investigation. Officials said Pickett was selling and trafficking amounts of methamphetamine. He was taken before a magistrate and charged with the following:

(5) Counts Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Methamphetamine

Felony Sell Methamphetamine

Felony Deliver Methamphetamine

Misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Pickett was on probation and has court cases pending on multiple additional drug trafficking charges. He was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1.525 million secured bond pending his first court appearance.

Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Refer to case number 2021-009269 when calling.