WALLACE – A section of N.C. 50 in Wallace will be closed Wednesday to allow N.C. Department of Transportation crews to do maintenance work.

Both directions of N.C. 50 from Lightwood Bridge Road to Sholar Mill Road are scheduled to close at 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Crews will replace a crossline pipe during the closure.

Drivers will be detoured onto Lightwood Bridge Road, Batchelor Bay Road/Sholar Mill Road and N.C. 50. Drivers are advised to factor the detour into their trips and be mindful of crews working in this area.



