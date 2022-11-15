KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There was a bit of good news from the recent Down-Home Duplin Falling into Fall Festival.

The Down-Home Duplin Falling Into Fall Festival held on October 29, at the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville, NC raised $9,339. The Duplin County Partnership for Children, Duplin Events Center and Duplin County Government hosted this event to serve the families and children of Duplin County and surrounding counties.

The event had hayrides, a costume contest, games, candy and face painting, a cake walk, food trucks, a silent auction, music, a petting zoo, and a movie night as well.

Over 25 sponsors and donors contributed over $9,000 to support and help this event. There

were also 43 cakes donated and over 50 silent auction items donated.

All proceeds will be used to provide Thanksgiving meals to children and families in need that have already been selected.

“We look forward to continuing events such as the Falling Into Fall Festival. We are excited to

partner with organizations like the Duplin County Partnership for Children and our county

government,” said Amanda Pope, Events/Venue Services manager at the Duplin Events Center.

“It was a great success with many smiling faces!”

