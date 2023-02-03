DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States Mint announced on Wednesday that a Durham civil rights activist will be featured on the 2024 American Women Quarters.

Pauli Murray was a civil rights activist, poet and lawyer. According to the Associated Press, Murray was the first Black woman to be ordained in the Episcopal Church.

According to the Pauli Murray Center in Durham, Murray moved to Durham when she was two-years-old and graduated from Hillside High School in 1926.

The U.S. Mint said she co-founded the National Organization for Women.

“Murray is regarded as one of the most important social justice advocates of the twentieth century,” said the U.S. Mint.

The American Women Quarters Program features coins with tail designs that portray the accomplishments and contributions of American women. The program began in 2022 and will continue through 2025. The U.S. Mint will issue five quarters in each of these years.