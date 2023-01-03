DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A new year, a new time to crack down on violence in Durham.

2023 started off with a drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day, leaving five people wounded.

48 hours later, Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry was sworn in for her second term.

She told CBS17 she wants to focus on keeping people safe.

“Things have to change around guns in this country,” Deberry said. “What stops random shootings is less access to weapons.”

Her goal comes right after the Subway restaurant shooting Sunday, which happened less than three miles from her office.

Five people, including a juvenile, were shot.

Employees and customers ducked for cover to avoid getting hit by flying bullets.

Police told CBS17 the victims all are expected survive.

Officers said the new ShotSpotter system that was installed in mid-December did not alert officers to the shooting.

Police said they have contacted the ShotSpotter representative, and engineers are looking into what happened.

They also said they will increase police visibility in The Village shopping center where the shooting happened, and have already parked their mobile substation there to deter crime.

Meanwhile, Deberry told CBS17 her office holds all offenders accountable in the way the law dictates.

She believes it’s working.

“I think we do a great job around the most serious and violent crimes,” explained Deberry. “The FBI says that crime in Durham over the last two years is down.”

CBS17 checked the FBI data website.

While overall, violent crime within city limits went down about 12% between 2020 and 2021, the data shows homicides have gone up since 2019.

Deberry said more work needs to be done.

“All of the policy makers are on the same page … [we want] to give them what they want, which is to be safe,” she added. “That’s what everyone in Durham wants, irrespective of what neighborhood they live in.”