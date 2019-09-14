Durham massage parlor operator pleads guilty to prostitution charges

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham massage parlor operator who had her established closed amid a human trafficking and prostitution operation plead guilty to charges Friday.

Lian Jin Xu, the operator of the Neon Moon Spa on South Miami Boulevard, plead guilty to three counts of promoting prostitution and three counts of conspiracy to promote prostitution.

A Durham judge sentenced Xu to three years probation.

If she violates the terms of her probation, she could face 4 to 7 years in prison. Xu is prohibited from traveling out of North Carolina, has to wear an ankle monitor and she was required to give up her passport.

Xu is also prohibited from operating a massage parlor in the future.