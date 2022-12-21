DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in northern Durham have a free option to travel from their homes to GoDurham bus stops, shopping centers, school, and libraries through an expansion of GoDurham Connect’s program with Lyft.

GoDurham Connect partners with Lyft to allow riders to take rides for free up to $25, with a $25 subsidy provided for rides that cost more than that amount.

The pilot service is funded by the City of Durham with support from the Durham County Transit Plan. The service recently extended to include northern Durham, and has been provided in the eastern part of the city since March.

“By extending this free ride-share service to the northern area of our community, our residents can now catch a free ride to their closest GoDurham bus stop or other areas within the zone, making it easier for them to safely travel to and from work, school, or shopping,” said City of Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal. “I’m proud of our partnership with Durham County to provide this expanded pilot program because it shows our continued commitment to investing more in our underserved communities who rely on transit to meet their mobility needs.”

The new northern Durham zone includes Duke Regional Hospital, Bragtown, Preiss-Steele Place, Carver Creek Apartments, North Duke Crossing, Cross Creek Shopping Center, Northern High School, Riverside High School, Durham Technical Community College’s Northern Durham Center, Treyburn Corporate Park, Edison Johnson Aquatics Center and the Museum of Life and Science.

Riders who want to use GoDurham Connect can download the Lyft app on their smart phone or visit Lyft’s website and log in or make an account. Riders can then use the code “GDCONNECT2” for a free $25 ride in eastern Durham or “GDCONNECT3” for a free $25 ride in northern Durham. Rides that cost more than $25 will receive a subsidy up to that amount.

GoDurham Connect operates between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sundays. Anyone younger than 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Passengers without smartphones, or those who need a wheelchair accessible vehicle, should call 919-485-RIDE (7433) to schedule a ride.