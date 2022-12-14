DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After months of discussions and delays, the ShotSpotter system will officially launch in Durham on Thursday.

The pilot program is set for one year.

With the ShotSpotter system, Durham police will be notified within 60 seconds of gunfire in the three-mile radius of the trial perimeter.

The area covers less than three percent of land in Durham city limits, and yet people have a lot of hope in the program’s success.

District four and five in Durham (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

“It’s a great start,” said Maggie Jackson, who lives in Durham.

The goal is to help officers get to the exact location of the shooting, quickly, without waiting for someone to call 911.

“The response time is critical to get police to the area quickly,” added Jackson.

Winston-Salem Police told CBS 17 they’ve had their system since August 2021.

They reported 78 percent of the alerts they received did not have 911 calls for service.

Officials added that 47 firearms were recovered because of the system and two lives were saved.

Goldsboro Police told CBS 17 the system’s accuracy “has assisted police with locating victims, damaged property and evidence such as bullet shell casings.”

Rocky Mount Police did not respond to CBS 17’s request for information, as of airtime.

In Fayetteville, city leaders are also looking to install the system.

Despite concerns that the gunshot detection devices could lead to increased racial profiling in crimes, CBS 17 crews spoke with people who are optimistic the technology will help the growing gun violence.

“I think if they’re going to try [the system], they [chose] a good area to try it in,” said Samuel Jenkins, who lives in Durham. “I think it should be throughout the whole city.”

Some people told CBS 17 they don’t live in the current trial perimeter, but hope the program expands to their neighborhoods soon.

“There are so many residents posting on the Neighbors app and Nextdoor app… they’re asking, ‘Did anyone hear gunshots? Did anyone hear gunshots?’ I heard gunshots here,” added Jackson. “If [the program] shows signs of improvement, then I would like it where I live.”