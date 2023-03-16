DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that two arrests were made involving separate incidents of guns on campuses.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Lowe’s Grove Middle School resource officer received a tip about a possible armed robbery of a student happening on school grounds. The suspect, who is another student, was identified and located, it was confirmed.

The 14-year-old boy was found with a handgun with an extended magazine and the victim’s property. Deputies obtained a juvenile petition for the suspect.

In a second incident, school resource officers at Hillside High School acted on a tip regarding a student who intended to bring a gun on campus. The sheriff’s office said the SROs searched a student’s vehicle and found a handgun.

Zadi Obadiah Woodson, 18, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on educational property and carrying a concealed firearm.

He posted a $5,000 secured bond and was released from the Durham County Jail.

“In both instances, we applaud those people who alerted us about these dangerous situations,” Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said. “Our schools are a place for learning, exploration and growth. They should never be a place of violence. I encourage parents/guardians to talk with their children about firearms and remind them, when you see something, say something.”

Durham Schools Superintendent Pascal Mubenga also released a statement regarding the incidents.

“I’m grateful to our students and community members who have taken advantage of our anonymous reporting systems to help keep our campuses safe,” Mubenga said. “I also deeply appreciate our partnerships with law enforcement who are protecting our students and staff. Their responsiveness and collaboration with school leaders are helping to build safe school communities.”