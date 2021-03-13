Durham teachers prepare classrooms for in-person learning that starts next week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Teri Dobbins couldn’t be more excited as she prepares to welcome students back to her classroom at Merrick-Moore Elementary in Durham.

“We are very excited to have our students come back in person,” Dobbins said. “I teach kindergarten so my babies have never been in the school.”

Dobbins will welcome students back on Monday morning.

She said teaching her five and six-year-old students virtually this last summer was no easy task.

“I’ve hated it, and I don’t use that word lightly,” Dobbins said. “I do not like to be away from my babies. I need them with me, I need them with me all the time.”

Dobbins is making sure her desks are all six feet apart and this week she’ll be placing shields on the desks to separate the students.

“That will provide another level of protection and safety for our students,” Dobbins said.

Students will also be given their own crayons, pencils, markers, and kleenex, and they will not be allowed to share.

“That is a very difficult concept for me, because, in kindergarten, we’re all about teaching how to share,” Dobbins said.

School principal Dr. Vanessa Alford said about half of her student population has opted to return for in-person learning, and the other half will continue learning virtually.

Students and teachers will be screened and have their temperatures taken before they can enter the school.

There is signage set up in the hallways showing students which way they need to walk.

“This is to make sure our students are walking in the right directions and that they are standing 6 feet apart,” Alford said.

Students will also eat lunch in the classrooms, rather than the cafeteria.

“We’re working together to make sure they’re going to be safe and to make sure the students are going to be safe,” Alford said.

Dobbins said her students will only get a few months of kindergarten in person, but she said she is ready for them to come back.

“I feel like a mother hen on one side of the river and my chicks are on the other and I’m running up and down flapping my wings, trying to get to my babies,” Dobbins said. “They are now coming back and now that they are coming back to me, I’m very excited.”

A spokesperson for Durham Public Schools told CBS 17 on Wednesday that the school district is reviewing the education bill the Governor announced regarding reopening schools.

The district did not have any further comment on Wednesday, but board members will likely discuss this matter at their next virtual work session on Thursday at 5 pm.