The Durham staudium where the state championship football game will be held. (Deana Harley/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will be in the spotlight this weekend as it hosts the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship football game.

The championship is all about football, the players and the teams. But once the game is wrapped up, city officials are excited to have new people roaming the city, seeing all that Durham has to offer.

“This is a really big deal for players in the teams that are coming to the national championship, but it’s a big deal for Durham too,” Susan Amey with Discover Durham said.

The players won’t be the only winners. Amey says the city will be cashing in, too.

“They’ll go out to our restaurants, will be of course staying in our hotels, seeing the sights of Durham, so we’re introducing Durham to a whole group of people who otherwise wouldn’t be coming here,” she said.

It’s not the first time the city has hosted the event. Last year, two teams from Iowa went head-to-head bringing in fans from 29 states. And while this year’s matchup has teams from Iowa and Florida playing in the championship, Amey says the impact could be even bigger.

“Those players and those teams come from all over the country as well, so I’m sure a lot of their parents and relatives and friends are going to be coming here from the game, so they could be coming from every state in the U.S.,” she said.

Last year, the city raked in $500,000 from the game and related activities.

“We’re expecting similar kind of economic impact numbers,” Amey said of this year.

And Durham is prepared– they’ve fitted Durham Memorial Stadium with a brand-new turf and a massive virtual scoreboard. It’s enhancements that Amey says will show fans that Durham is ready to host even larger events.

“The Durham county memorial stadium has been there since the 60s, it is a classic part of Durham,” she said.