DWI checkpoint results in several charges in Wayne County

The Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office hosted a multi-agency DWI checkpoint Saturday night.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Goldsboro Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit, the Pikeville Police Department, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Forensic Tests for Alcohol Branch also aided in the checkpoint by providing a Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit (BAT Mobile) for on-site breath alcohol testing.

The checkpoint resulted in the arrest of five (5) impaired drivers, 5 wanted-persons being apprehended, and 1 felony drug arrest, and 33 additional citations issued for offenses such as, but not limited to, driving while license revoked, no operator license, and child passenger restraint violations.