DWI suspect on stolen moped crashes into Durham police cruiser, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man on a stolen moped who possibly robbed Family Dollar crashed into a Durham police car late Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. and involved a marked 2018 Dodge Charger Durham police cruiser and a moped along Lakeland Street, Durham police said in a news release.

The moped driver, who police later charged with DWI, suffered minor injuries and no police officers were wounded.

The incident stemmed from a larceny at a Family Dollar Thursday, the news release said.

Police said they were searching for the stolen moped and the suspect.

Police said they received info Friday that the suspected and stolen moped were in the McDougald Terrace area.

Officers encountered the suspect but he refused to stop for police, the news release said.

Around 11 a.m. officers spotted the moped, which was unoccupied, parked on Lakeland Avenue.

“As an officer pulled up to the moped, (the suspect) ran to the moped and got on it,” the release said. “Another officer pulled his patrol car in front of the moped, but still leaving room for the moped driver to negotiate around it.”

But, the suspect, Steven Kersey, 25, of Durham, hit the second officer’s vehicle while attempting to flee, police said.

The moped was reported stolen by the Duke University Police Department on August 20.

Kersey has been charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

He remains in the hospital as of Friday evening.