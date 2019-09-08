Early voting set on Sunday for counties affected by Hurricane Dorian

State Board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell on Saturday issued an order mandating one-stop early voting hours on Sunday, Sept. 8, in the following 3rd Congressional District counties affected by Hurricane Dorian:

Camden

Currituck

Dare

Pasquotank

Perquimans

Tyrrell

Early voting, including same-day registration, will be available from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 8 at the Currituck County Board of Elections office, located at 2811 Caratoke Highway, Currituck, North Carolina 27929.

Election Day in the 3rd Congressional District is Tuesday, September 10. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For further information, contact the Currituck Board of Elections at 252-232-2525.