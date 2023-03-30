GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina track & field team is set to host the ninth annual Bill Carson Invitational on Friday and Saturday, March 31-April 1 at the Bate Foundation Track & Field Facility.



The Pirates will be welcoming athletes from: The Citadel, UNCW, Mount Olive and Appalachian State.

“We are always excited about this time of the year,” said Director of Track & Field Curt Kraft . “This is our one annual event where the student athletes to get to compete in front of our home fans, their parents, and their professors.”



The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday with competition resuming at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The 2023 East Carolina senior class will be recognized at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“Probably one of the highlights of the weekend, is our annual senior day appreciation at 10 AM on Saturday morning,” continued Kraft. “This is a great opportunity to honor our seniors that have been here four and five years. It goes without saying that we would hope that we would perform very well at our home track. I feel like we have some great competition coming in this weekend. I know the student athletes always enjoy competing on their home turf.”